‘Wetter-Than-Average’ Winter Predicted For New York

More weather experts are predicting a "wetter-than-average" winter for the Hudson Valley.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently issued its annual winter outlook for temperature, precipitation and drought for the United States.

"Wetter-than-average conditions" are predicted for parts of New York State.

“Without either El Nino or La Nina conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said.

Temperatures are expected to be above average for most of the country, including the northeast, according to the NOAA.