New NYC Attraction Is a Slime Museum with $38 Tickets

So you think you want to take the kids somewhere, but think when they hear the word 'museum' that they will immediately tune out? How about a SLIME museum?

Yep, there is a museum in New York City that just opened (and will only be open for 6 months) that is all about slime. It's called, The SLOOMOO Institute and is located at 475 Broadway between Broome and Grand Streets. Its hours are 10 AM to 10 PM daily.

Here is the description of what you can expect for your $38 ticket price, from their website:

The slime from your childhood, reinvented.

Art. Experiment. Play. Slime! Sloomoo Institute fuels joy, stress relief, and imagination with over 30 vats of slime, a lake of slime to walk on, a massive DIY slime bar, slime experiments, an immersive ASMR tunnel and more. A free custom 8 oz. slime comes with every ticket! $1.50 from each ticket benefits three mental health charities equally.

The museum is requiring a ticket for each individual. There are limitations for kids under the age of 5, ie they are only allowed in the museum between the hours of 10 AM and 2 PM. Looking at the feedback posted from parents on the site, a few are not happy about paying $38 for everyone in attendance.

What do you think? Do your kids like slime enough that you would be willing to head down to the city to check it out at $38 a pop? Let us know.