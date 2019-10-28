A New York man is lucky to be alive after a crash that totaled his car on 81.

23-year-old Kody Koehler lost control of his vehicle on I-81, just north of Parish Sunday, October 27th. He hit the guide rail and the car overturned.

Unbelievably, Koehler walked away from the crash uninjured. He was arrested for DWI with a BAC of .14%, almost 2 times the legal limit.

A blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, is considered legally impaired in the U.S. At .14 BAC, this is what you look like:

You may have major problems standing, walking or sitting up straight.

Your memory may be cloudy.

You may get belligerent or aggressive; the “fun” of drinking is gone.

You may not be able to speak clearly.

You could black out.

All clear signs no one should be behind the wheel of a car.

If you drink, don't drive. Call a friend, taxi, Uber or just sleep it off.

Koehler was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Parish Court on November 5th.