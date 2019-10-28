Wait, the Most Popular Halloween Candy in New York is What?

This one is a little hard to believe. A website called CandyStore.com just released its annual study on the most popular Halloween candy in every state . . . and the results REALLY aren't what you'd guess.

The results are based on candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween for the past 12 years. Skittles won more states than Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Candy corn is number one in five states, which does not seem right. Hot Tamales won in three states...including right here in the great state of New York. Come on. Seriously. Do you know a single person who says their favorite candy is Hot Tamales?

The entire top 10: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, M&M's, Snickers, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids, and Hershey's.