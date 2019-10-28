Even if you already got a deer, you can bag another one or two. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will make more permits available beginning November 1 in certain Wildlife Management Units across the state.

In an effort to control deer populations, the DEC issues more permits when the desired number of deer isn't taken. The permits are for antlerless deer only. But don't dally, the permits will be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis and will only be available at licensed sales outlets. No permits will be awarded over the phone, via e-mail, or the internet.

If you have more venison than you can eat, the DEC encourages you to share the meat with family or friends or they have a donation site that gives the meat to the needy and food pantries.

Permits are available for the following regions. The map below shows the Wildlife Management Regions.

1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 6P, 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting-only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F, and 9G.

Bonus permits are available for hunters who successfully take an antlerless deer in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, or 8C.

DEC.gov

The permits are only available while supplies last, to get the latest count on open permits at the DEC's webpage or call the hotline: 1-866-472-4332.