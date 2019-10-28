JetBlue New Two-Day Sale From Stewart, White Plains + Albany

In the past, we have shared deals from other airlines, here is one from JetBlue but the sale on these fares is only good if you book your flights on October 28 or 29, 2019. We shared with you a sale that JetBlue had from the same airports earlier this month. When comparing these fares to the ones we previously shared with you at the beginning of October, all of these fares are slightly higher ($5-$25, with the exception of one route). Here is a look at the sale fares from a JetBlue email:

From Stewart Airport (SWF) in Newburgh:

Orlando, FL (MCO), $114

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL), $124

From Albany Airport, (ALB):

Orlando, FL (MCO), $99

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL), $104

From White Plains (HPN) to the following places in Florida:

Tampa, FL (TPA), $104

Orlando, FL (MCO), $104 (this is the only fare cheaper than the ones we shared with you on 10/7/2019

West Palm Beach, FL (PBI), $134

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL), $144

Fort Myers, FL (RSW), $159

According to the email from JetBlue, you will need to be able to travel 11/12–11/21/19. they have excluded Friday and Sunday as travel days. There are a few other restrictions, click here.

Is JetBlue your go-to airline? If not, which one is? Do you have an airport preference? Let us know.