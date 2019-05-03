Weekend Weather Calls For Even More Rain, Cooler Temperatures
If you're sick of all the rain and gloomy weather, than you might not be thrilled with this weekend's forecast. Isn't it supposed to be May?
Friday afternoon will remain cloudy with off and on showers, with highs around 60. Saturday will be the one decent day to get out, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. However, it won't last long. Saturday night will see more rain moving in around midnight, with lows around 50.
Sunday will stay cloudy and rainy, with below average temperatures. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night will be chilly with clearing skies and lows in the mid 40s.
Get out Saturday and have fun, cause you won't have long this weekend Good news is that it should warm up by Monday.
Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie