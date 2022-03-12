Winter Storm Warning Extended to 1am Sunday; Snow Emergencies in Some Areas
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Central New York until 1:00am on Sunday morning, March 13, 2022.
The strongest cautionary warnings are in effect for the following counties:
- Cayuga (primarily the southern region)
- Madison
- Oneida
- Onondaga
It includes the following cities:
- Auburn
- Boonville
- Hamilton
- Oneida
- Rome
- Syracuse
- Utica
Heavy snow is expected with additional snow accumulations of two to four inches. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour.
Roads are expected to be slippery. The NWS says areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Lake effect snow may develop in the afternoon with gusty winds and drifting snow.
All residents are advised to use extreme caution if travelling.
At this time weather deemed hazardous by the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is not expected after 1:00am on Sunday, March 13, 2022 through Friday, March 18, 2022.
in the Village of Ilion a Snow Emergency will remain in effect until 8:00am on Sunday morning so that emergency vehicles have time to clear the roads. Parking is not allowed on village streets.
The village is recommending only necessary travel as the roads will be snow-covered.
Throughout Central New York snow showers are expected during the afternoon hours with blowing snow. Cloudy skies are forecast with a stead temperature of approximately 23 degrees Fahrenheit.
More snow showers are expected on Saturday night with an average low temperature expected of approximately 12 degrees and wind chill values as low as -4 degrees. Wid gusts as high as 36 mph are expected.