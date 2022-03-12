A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Central New York until 1:00am on Sunday morning, March 13, 2022.

The strongest cautionary warnings are in effect for the following counties:

Cayuga (primarily the southern region)

Madison

Oneida

Onondaga

It includes the following cities:

Auburn

Boonville

Hamilton

Oneida

Rome

Syracuse

Utica

Heavy snow is expected with additional snow accumulations of two to four inches. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles per hour.

Graphic Credit: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration March 12, 2022 Graphic Credit: National Weather Service / National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration March 12, 2022 loading...

Roads are expected to be slippery. The NWS says areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Lake effect snow may develop in the afternoon with gusty winds and drifting snow.

All residents are advised to use extreme caution if travelling.

At this time weather deemed hazardous by the National Weather Service (NWS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is not expected after 1:00am on Sunday, March 13, 2022 through Friday, March 18, 2022.

in the Village of Ilion a Snow Emergency will remain in effect until 8:00am on Sunday morning so that emergency vehicles have time to clear the roads. Parking is not allowed on village streets.

The village is recommending only necessary travel as the roads will be snow-covered.

Throughout Central New York snow showers are expected during the afternoon hours with blowing snow. Cloudy skies are forecast with a stead temperature of approximately 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

More snow showers are expected on Saturday night with an average low temperature expected of approximately 12 degrees and wind chill values as low as -4 degrees. Wid gusts as high as 36 mph are expected.

Buy This Upstate New York Home And You'll Be Transported To HBO's 'Gilded Age' If you're a fan of "The Gilded Age" on HBO Max, you'll want to buy this abandoned home in Upstate New York.

8 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The United States Come From New York State Back in 2017, Thrillist published a list of the oldest pizzerias from across the country. They were able to research 21 restaurants from coast to coast. Here in New York, we were able to snag 8 of those 21. That's a huge honor and privilege.

Which New York restaurants made the list? Which New York State pizzeria is the oldest? Here are all the New York shoutouts from the list thanks to Thrillist:

