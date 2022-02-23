Flood Watch for Oneida County Extended, Winter Storm Watch Thursday and Friday
A flood watch has been extended through 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A Winter Storm Watch is in place Thursday and Friday February 24th and 25th.
Flood Warning
The Flood Warning is in effect for Oneida County - both the northern and southern regions. The cities of Boonville, Rome, and Utica may be particularly affected.
Residents of areas usually prone to flooding are asked to use extra caution, be aware, and prepare for the chance of flooding.
Although rain is not expected to be excessive, the NWS says that runoff from previous rainfall may result in the flooding of low-lying sources of water and flood-prone areas.
Rivers will, therefore, continue to rise. Additional scattered showers and snow melt will impact water levels as well. Ice jams may also cause flooding.
Winter Weather Watch
A winter weather watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.
The National Weather Service says that heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulation of seven inches or more is possible within twelve hours. Accumulation could be more in higher elevations.
The Winter Storm Watch is for Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, and Otsego counties in general and the following areas in particular:
- Boonville
- Cortland
- Delhi
- Hamilton
- Norwich
- Oneida
- Oneonta
- Rome
- Syracuse
- Utica
- Walton
The NWS and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that travel could be difficult. Hazardous conditions could impact the commute on Friday morning.