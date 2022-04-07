Flooding Possible from Slow Moving Storm in CNY Tonight
Residents are cautioned that flooding is possible throughout Central New York and northeast Pennsylvania for the remainder of the day through the evening and early morning hours into Friday, April 8, 2022.
The National Weather Service is issuing a Hazardous Weather Advisory for the following counties and areas:
- Bradford
- Broome
- Chenango
- Cortland
- Lackawanna
- Luzerne
- Madison
- Oneida
- Onondaga
- Susquehanna
- Tioga
- Wyoming
According to the NWS, "A slow moving storm system will produce rain across the region through late this evening. The rain could be heavy at times and cause nuisance flooding around or near smaller rivers and tributaries, urban areas, and other flood prone locations."
Residents are advised to remain aware of their surroundings and listen for watches, warnings, or advisories that may be issued.
