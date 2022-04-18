Winter Storm Warning Remains in Effect Through Noon on Tuesday

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for parts of New York.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the Winter Storm Warning in effect through 12:00noon on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 has been upgraded to include higher snowfall amounts.

Weather Graphic Credit: National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Graphic Credit: National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) loading...

Affected counties include the following:

Broome

Chenango

Cortland

Delaware

Madison

Oneida

Otsego

Tioga

Tompkins

Cities directly impacted by the warning include:

Binghamton

Boonville

Cortland

Delhi

Hamilton

Ithaca

Norwich

Oneida

Oneonta

Owego

Rome

Utica

Walton

Waverly

The NWS says that heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of between six and twelve inches in the lower elevations. Snowfall rates are predicted to be as high as between one and two inches per hour in most places and up to three inches per hour in some.

The agency advised that "(travel) could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow could lead to scattered power outages." The NWS advises against travel but, if travel is necessary, urges drivers to keep an extra flashlight, food, blanket, and water in the car in case of an emergency.

Current road conditions can be accessed by calling 5-1-1.

Forecast

For the remainder of the evening of Monday, April 18, 2022 rain is expected to transition to a mix of rain and snow before 10:00pm and then to snow after 10:00pm. Snow is expected to be heavy at times with a 100% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will hover around freezing (32-degrees Fahrenheit) in lower elevations, with lower temperatures and higher snowfall in areas of higher elevation.

Snow is expected to continue through the later morning hours on Tuesday, turning to rain and snow between 10:00am and 11:00am. A high temperature of 44-degrees is forecast, with wind gusts as high as 25mph possible. An additional accumulation of approximately two inches of snow is expected.

Rain is forecasted for Tuesday night with cloudy skies and a low temperature of approximately 34-degrees.

A mix of rain and snow is expected for Wednesday with a high of 48-degrees and a low of 30-degrees overnight.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.]

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge.