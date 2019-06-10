Website Releases Most Wikipedia’d Names In Upstate New York

A website titled, 'The Pudding,' has researched the most "Wikipedia'd" names for every city in the United States. Specifically, they have researched and released the names of the most Wikipedia'd names for Upstate New York.

The actual website is pudding.cool . No, that's not a typo instead of com, you type cool. Once you enter the website you can locate the article which brings you to an interactive map of the U.S. You can then scroll, or zoom, in on a particular area of the country and that's where you can locate the most Wiki'd names for Upstate New York.

A few examples include,

Utica - Joe Bonnamassa (Jazz Guitarist born and raised in Utica)

Rome - Pat Reily (American basketball executive)

Remsen - Erin Hamlin (Olympic Medal Winner in Luge)

Herkimer - Scot Flansburg (The Human Calculator)

Deerfield - Mike Zarnock (World Record Holder for Biggest Hot Wheels collection)

It is very interesting to see who is the most Wiki'd person for most of the towns, villages and cities in the Central and Upstate New York. See who the most wiki'd person is in your town.