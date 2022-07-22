Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks built in the United States, used to be a family Summer destination in Lake George. The family fun park that has sat empty since 2018, finally has a buyer. But don't expect a new water park.

Water Slide World was built in 1979 and featured the first Wave Pool in New York State, added in 1984. After years of summer fun, Water Slide World stayed closed after the 2017 season. The owner, Gary Koncikowski died unexpectedly in May 2018 and his wife Dawn couldn't run the park on her own. "I have decided not to open Water Slide World for the 2018 Summer season. I will be back in 2019 all certified and ready to share another summer with you."

The 2019 Summer season arrived, but the family fun park remained closed. The entrance that once welcomed visitors sat empty. The slides that once carried children on rushing waters remained dry. The pools, where families once found relief from the heat were filled with green water.

A new buyer is interested in transforming the old water park property into a mixed-use development, with 60 high-end apartments that would be used as long-term rentals, according to Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson.

“It would be the largest project Lake George has seen, maybe ever,” Dan Barusch, the town Planning and Zoning Director told The Glens Falls Chronicle.

As we say goodbye to one of the first water parks in the country, we look forward to future development. And there are still plenty of ways to stay cool in the area. Lake George is home to the Splash Water Kingdom and an indoor water park at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge.

Abandoned for Years, Water Slide World Still in Remarkably Good Shape

