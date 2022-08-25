Out with the old and in with the new. Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks in the country, will be transformed from a summer tourist destination in Lake George, New York to a year-round living destination. See inside the abandoned water park that will soon be no more.

Water Slide World was built in 1979 and featured the first Wave Pool in New York State, added in 1984. After years of summer fun, Water Slide World stayed closed for the 2017 season. The owner, Gary Koncikowski died unexpectedly in May 2018 and his wife Dawn couldn't run the park on her own. "I cannot fill my sneakers and his, as I am lacking some of the required certifications that only Gary held," she shared. "I have decided not to open Water Slide World for the 2018 Summer season. I will be back in 2019 all certified and ready to share another summer with you."

Park Remains Closed

The 2019 Summer season arrived, but the family fun park remained closed. The entrance that once welcomed visitors now sits empty. The slides that once carried children on rushing waters now sit dry, covered with leaves. The pools, where families once found relief from the heat are now filled with green water.

Park Being Torn Down

The family fun park is being torn down. Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings purchased the 12-acre property for $3 million. The company plans to build 200 apartments that will rent from $1,000 to $1,500 a month along with some retail and office space, according to the Times Union.

“It would be the largest project Lake George has seen, maybe ever,” Dan Barusch, the town Planning, and Zoning Director told The Glens Falls Chronicle.

See Inside Water Slide World

Dan Laroe of Northeastern Abandoned Exploration went inside Water Slide World and you can see more pictures at Northeastern Abandoned Exploration on Facebook or Dan Laroe's website.

As we say goodbye to one of the first water parks in the country, we look forward to future development. There are still plenty of ways to stay cool in the area. Lake George is home to the Splash Water Kingdom and an indoor water park at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge.

Abandoned for Years, Water Slide World Still in Remarkably Good Shape

