Some residents in the town of Marcy awoke Thursday morning to realized they had no water. Going forward, a Boil Water Advisory has been put in place for the next couple of days.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says the outage, along Trenton Road between Mallory Road and Church Road - was cause by a water main break. Additionally, ''the extended outage timeframe has been caused by a communication utility who has failed to respond to an emergency dig ticket," MVWA officials said in a release announcing the Boil Water Advisory.

Upon restoration of water service, residents along Trenton Road - between Mallory and Church - are urged to boil water for at least two minutes if it is being used for drinking or cooking. The advisory is in place for 48 hours, or until lab testing confirms the water is suitable for consumption.

In addition to the advisory to boil water, the MVWA officials are reminding customers not to use any water that appear cloudy or discolored, and not to turn on the hot water tap if the water is discolored:

...such usage will draw the water into the hot water tank, which may require customers to flush their tank once clear water becomes available. Customers should also avoid washing their clothes in discolored water, since it may contain sediments that could permanently stain their laundry.

For additional information, you can contact the Mohawk Valley Water Authority at www.mvwa.us or call them at 315-792-0301 and press option 3.

