Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews are working to repair a water main break in the Sherman Drive-Graffenburg Road area of New Hartford.

The break is causing service outages while the repair is being made.

The following streets are affected:

Sherman Drive

Taber Lane

Graffenburg Road

Salisbury Drive

Harts Drive

Hays Drive

Wild Turkey

Ashrick Road

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for customers in the affected area.