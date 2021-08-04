No tricks just treats at Bethel Woods' Peace, Love, and Pumpkins Halloween event.

Enjoy an enchanting walk-thru Halloween experience at Peace, Love & Pumpkins. Wind through the garden trails of the beautiful Bethel Woods' grounds, passing unique, hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing pumpkin art. Displays will feature Woodstock festival icons, dinosaurs, mermaids, Big Foot, and more.

Peace Love & Pumpkins will run from October 15 through October 31 from 6:30 PM to 10 PM. The first-ever Night Market will take place on Halloween weekend at Peace, Love & Pumpkins. From Friday, October 29 thru Sunday, October 31, you can shop more than 50 craft and specialty food vendors while enjoying the pumpkin displays.

Peace, Love & Lights

Peace, Love & Lights is back for the holidays and it's brighter and bigger than last year.

Find your inner flower child in the drive-thru holiday experience that will run from November 19 thru January 2, 2022. The new route has expanded to almost 2 miles with all-new themed areas and added displays.

Photo Credit -Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

The lights show is filled with LED lighting and animated displays, featuring a spectacular 120-foot Twinkle Tunnel and themed areas, including Groovy Way, an Enchanted Forest, Snowflake Alley, and Santa’s Workshop.

“Bethel Woods has always been focused on building community and creating shared experiences for the whole family,” said Eric Frances, CEO, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. “Since opening in 2006, we have grown our programming beyond the summer season. Now we are delighted to take the steps toward making Bethel Woods a winter holiday destination for the region."

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.