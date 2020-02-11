Wanna Be Reeaally Close for Valentine’s Day? Book This Tree House

If you and your sweetheart are looking for some true Valentine's togetherness, this treehouse in the Adirondacks could be all yours.

This property is one of the many unique rentals available on GlampingHub.com. And it's located in the Tug Hill town of Taberg, just 11 miles from Rome. The cost for a night is only $114 and it comes with a ladder to get from the living area to the loft bedroom. It sleeps two and pets are welcome--which may include any wildlife you run into and are able to domesticate during your stay. The square footage does not appear to be listed. Here's a partial list of what is and is NOT available:

Electricity

Heating

Running water

Hot water

Shower

Hot plate

Microwave

Credit: Christophe via GlampingHub.com

Glampers staying in one of the five tree house cabins on this property would "have access to a shared bathroom with a shower." The walk to those amenities from your rental abode would be, we'd guess, "refreshing."

Credit: Cristophe via GlampingHub.com

Now for the shocking news: the cabins are booked solid this Valentine's Day. But, if you act fast, you can still lock up a spot for a romantic tree house getaway on February 14, 2021. Here's the full listing.