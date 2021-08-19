Wagner Farms Of Rome Offering Unique Photo Opportunity In Sunflowers

Looking for a unique photo in a field of sunflowers? Wagner Farms of Rome is offering you that chance.

This year by appointment, you'll be able to photograph your favorite cars, trucks or vehicles in the sunflower fields before hours during the weekdays.

Bring your own camera or photographer and take as many photos of your favorite item in the field for the low price of $20 per vehicle.

That $20 fee allows access to the sunflower fields before normal opening time for the owner and friends who come in the same vehicle. If this interest you, remember you need to make an appointment, and you must make an appointment 24 hours ahead of time.

Imagine how cool it would be to photograph a classic car, truck, or motorcycle in the field? That's a pretty cool Facebook or Instagram photo for sure.

Don't want to bring a car or truck inside? No worries. You can take a stroll through the Sunflower Fields too. The sunflower field maze features paths that are anywhere from 10 - 14 feet wide, so there is plenty of space for photos.

