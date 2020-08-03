Wagner Farms in Rome Offering Haunted Sunflower Field Wagon Rides

Wagner Farms in Rome has been around since 1998. And like everyone else during the pandemic, they've had to make changes. Plus, you may recall they had some serious flooding in the summer of 2019.

But the good news is they've recovered from that flooding, they're open for business in our COVID-19 reality, and providing even more down-on-the-farm fun than ever. You already know you can rely on them for raspberries and produce and their famous autumn corn maze. Their sunflower field offers great photo opps. According to the Wagner Farms Facebook page:

New this year is a wagon ride through the sunflowers several times a day.

That wagon ride takes on a haunted aspect, much like their corn maze in the fall.

Admission costs this year: Children under 21 in school $5 each includes wagon ride. Adults $5 without wagon ride or $10 with wagon ride. Children under 12 must have adult with them for wagon ride. Children under 2 are free to enter. Season passes are only $15 per person and include a whole bunch of night events.

Also: weekend night events began July 31st and run for 12 nights. The cost is $5 per person after 7pm, and includes live bands and other special features and activities.

Wagner Farms is located at 5841 Old Oneida Road in Rome. Their website is here and their phone number is 315-339-5182. Wagner Farms is a great place for family fun.