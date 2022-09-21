Aliens Are Back For Out of This World Halloween Experience at CNY Farm

The aliens are back for an out-of-this-world Halloween experience at one Central New York Farm.

Have a fun haunted night with the aliens as they stroll around Wagner Farms in Rome, New York. Make plans to attend the family-friendly Halloween event on Saturday, September 24 from 6 PM until 9:30 PM.

Wagon rides will be provided around the farm before you're dropped off at the two corn walking trails, where you can visit the aliens and take photos. A food tent with all your farm favorites will also be available. Admission is $10 per person.

Halloween events were canceled at Wagner Farms in 2021 due to a lack of aliens. Luckily, this year the aliens have decided to make another visit.

New Haunted Tunnel in CNY for Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel.

The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

The open container ordinance will be lifted in the area to allow Canale’s Restaurant to serve alcohol in the beer garden.

The Haunted Tunnel will be held from October 27 through October 29 and is free to the public.

