Axe throwing has become quite the phenomenon over the past few years. We've seen it added locally at 12 North Sports Bar in Marcy, now another venue has officially joined in on the action after countless discussions with the Town of New Hartford.

Sangertown Square Mall posted on their social media Wednesday that PiNZ is the newest home of axe throwing in the Mohawk Valley.

Earlier this year, officials for PiNZ had submitted plans to the Town of New Hartford for approval of the axe throwing lanes inside the facility. They were originally against the idea, with Town Supervisor Paul Miscione citing children playing in the arcade and the presence of alcohol at the bar in the restaurant area. "I just don't think it's the right thing for Sangertown Square."

It looks like that is no longer the case, and the axe throwing lanes are officially open for business.

Axe throwing at PiNZ can be booked for private events, team building, bachelor or bachelorette parties and more. Those who are throwing must be 16 or older to play and must sign a waiver.

Safety precautions are in place to make sure everyone stays safe while throwing, including strict guidelines regarding age, safety and a limit on alcohol consumption among participants.Tthe arena closed off to all nonparticipants and having “ax-perts” in the arena at all times when someone is playing. The axes also are kept stored in a secure room out of reach of guests when not in use.

Axe throwing is open until one hour prior to closing, according to the Utica OD, and the cost is $17 per person for 30 minutes and $25 per person for 60 minutes.

Will you be giving axe throwing a try? Let us know inside our station app.

