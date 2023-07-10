Nothing ‘Corn’-y About Schuyler Corn Fest, Returning for Summer Fun in 2023

Who will be crowned the "Corn King" and be $1,000 richer? Who will have the sexiest hot rod? Who's got the cutest pup?! These are just some of the questions that will be answered on Saturday, August 12th during the 23rd annual Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show.

UP TO YOUR 'EARS' IN FUN

The event is free to attend and will feature nearly $2,000 in prize giveaways. The main event is the corn-on-the-cob eating competition, which boasts a robust $1,000 for the first-place winner. (You'll want to save some room in your gut for this one.) First there's a qualifying round, with the top five qualifiers then competing in “The Great 90-Second Eat-Off”. Winning is determined by the total weight of corn consumed.

To give you an idea of how much you'll have to eat to take home the prize, past winners have consumed nearly 3 pounds of corn. Whatever strategy you employ to get it down, bringing your own dental floss is highly recommended.

CARS, AXES AND DOGS

The day will also feature a car show, axe throwing, a "cutest dog" competition, hot air balloon rides, and bounce houses for the kids. Various food trucks will be on hand.

There will also be live music from Gridley Paige and fireworks at dusk. The event is emceed by Stage Time Trivia's Phil Farda.

The Schuyler Corn Competition and Car Show begins at 3pm, rain or shine, on August 12th at the Schuyler Recreational Center at 282 Wood Lane in Utica.

For more info, check out their Facebook event page here.

