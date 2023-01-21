Are you like me and tired of the same old dating scene? But you really want to meet someone special! Dating apps are soul-sucking. I have said it time and time again! I only sometimes get out of the house—so it is time to try something new and fun. Join Micropolitan Matchmakers at The Yard in Albany for a fun evening of competition, cocktails, and maybe even your match! It's sure to be a night you won't forget.

attachment-axethrowing loading...

Whether you're single, ready to mingle, or just looking for something fun on a Friday night, this is the event for you. At The Yard in Albany, Micropolitan Matchmakers will host an evening full of mingling and conversation starters designed to help break the ice with your potential date. You'll enjoy delicious food, sip on creative craft cocktails, and make new friends in an exciting atmosphere.

attachment-matchmakers2 loading...

Make plans with your friends, and you might meet that special someone who could be the one.

Axe Throwing Becomes Recreational Trend Getty Images loading...

I know how hard it can be to put yourself out there, but Micropolitan Matchmakers will help and have made it easy by doing all the hard work for you! This event is perfect for someone looking to take their dating life up a notch while having fun doing it!

attachment-MM1 loading...

The $75 ticket includes the following:

-1 hour of axe throwing

-Charcuterie boards with meat/cheese/veggies/hummus etc.

- One Signature Cocktail

- 1 scoop of Boozy Moo Ice Cream

Get your tickets here: Axe Throwing

Who knows - maybe you will meet your perfect match! If not, you got out of the house and had some fun with friends. Let Micropolitan Matchmakers help you find your match while enjoying great food and company. So grab your tickets now before they sell out!

7 Tips For Single Central New Yorkers On Valentine's Day Valentine's Day has to be one of the most hated holiday's of the year. Even people in a relationship don't care much for February 14th. If you're single and looking for a way to pass the day by... here are my tips.