Looking to celebrate National Bowling Day in Central New York? Look no further than Pinz at Sangertown.

On National Bowling Day, August 10th, Pinz is offering FREE bowling. F R E E bowling.

Each guest can enjoy one free game of bowling. Shoe rentals are additional. This offer does not apply to group rates or reservations. Please visit PiNZ for details."

So you only have to pay for shoe rental, that's not bad at all!