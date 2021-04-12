Veterans Step Up to Hook Up Boy Who’s Father is Deployed With Fishing Gear

The men and women in uniform aren't the only making sacrifices. Their families are forced to sacrifice too. A little boy from Herkimer who is missing his father on deployment, didn't miss out on a fishing trip, thanks to the kindness of others.

The commander at Herkimer VWF, Mike Wainwright and volunteer brother Bob Sommer took Niko Glova to Bass Pro Shop to get him hooked up with some fishing gear. "His daddy is currently deployed in the military, and he wants to go fishing, so our guys stepped up to the task," the VFW shared on Facebook.

Credit - Herkimer VFW

The moment left a last impression on Niko. "He’s been talking about it all day," said mom Melissa Glova. "Such a great way to form new bonds and help him have great experiences to talk with dad about. My husband is so grateful knowing his son is going to gain skills and miss him just a little bit less this summer."

What a great way to thank a veteran than by looking out for their family too. "This is why we do what we do at The VFW. We not only help Vets when we can, but their families as well."

We need to see more of this in the world.

Thank you Herkimer VFW for stepping up to help the Glova family. And thank you for your service Alex Glova. Come home safe so you can cast a line with your son.