Veterans Receive Free Dental Work This Wednesday in Syracuse

Every year we honor some of America's bravest on Veteran's Day. This year, November 11 will mark the ninth year that a local dentistry will be offering free dental services to heroes in the Central New York community.

Dr. Joan Laura from Eastwood Dental Office on James Street in Syracuse is making it all happen this Wednesday, offering cleanings, fillings and extractions to veterans at no cost.

Appointments are required and available between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and veterans must provide proof of service from any of the United States military branches. Call 315-438-3333 to reserve an appointment with Dr. Laura on November 11, and be sure to reserve your spot quick because appointments are only available on a limited basis.

If you're looking for a way to spend time with and give back to the veteran in your life, take them fishing this Veteran's Day! The New York Department of Environmental Conservation's final free fishing day of the year lands on November 11, so New Yorkers can head to the water and fish without a license or marine registry. All other fishing regulations like size and creel limits will still be enforced during the free fishing day.