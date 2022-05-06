The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old from Vernon who hasn't been seen in several days.

Authorities say Lilly Salisbury was last seen on May 3 at around 6:00 p.m. on Prospect Street in the town of Vernon. The teen was walking westbound on the road, the Sheriff's Office says.

She's described as 5-feet-6 inches tall, approximately 125-pounds with hazel eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray Champion sweatpants, authorities said.

Anyone who has any information regarding Lilly Salisbury is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315)736-0141.

