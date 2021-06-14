MISSING: Have You Seen This 15-Year-Old from Oneida?

The Oneida City Police Department is asking for the public to help locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mary L. Sequin of Oneida was last seen at her father’s residence in Oneida during the evening of Wednesday, June 9. She was reported missing by her family the following day.

Mary is described as a Caucasian female, approx. 5’8 tall, 150lbs, blue eyes, brown hair. She has a scar on her right wrist (from palm to mid forearm). A clothing description is currently unknown, but she often carried a black Nike backpack.

Some family and friends have had limited contact with Sequin through apps and social media, but she has not yet been located and refuses to divulge her location.

Due to the nature of the case, Sequin has been entered into the statewide system as a missing person as well. If anyone knows Mary Sequin’s whereabouts, please contact us at (315)363-2323. The case reference number is 21-003273.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I SEE A MISSING CHILD?

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org.

