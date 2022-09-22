Norther NY Teen Missing, Possibly Ran Away; NYSP
New York State Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old from Northern New York. Police say the teen is missing, but may also have run-away from home.
Jayvious Marsh was last seen on Wednesday (September 21) at around 4:00 in the afternoon, when he left his home on Route 11 in the town of LeRay, Troopers said. The teen is approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall, about 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or New York State Police at 315-366-6000.
35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
List of Upstate New Yorkers Reported Missing Since 2000