Love hot dogs? Want to work with them? Promote them? Eat them? Drive one around? Utica and Romans with a BA or BS are encouraged to apply.

Hot dog lovers rejoice because all of your hot dog dreams just came true. Instead of advertising “drivers wanted,” they're calling it "Weinermobile navigators needed" to deliver unlimited joy to thousands of people every day. LOL.

This gig will last a year and includes travel, multi-state traveling, to be precise. The ad states:

We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees. [Oscar Mayer]

As an Oscar Mayer brand ambassador, you'll make radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery retail, and charity functions. You'll also manage consumer promotions, marketing, and your own traveling public relations by organizing promotions, contributing to brand social content.

Although we couldn't find a salary listed, Elite Daily reports the average salary for a Hotdogger is about $30,000 per year. It won't be long before your an expert navigator of the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels.

Did You Know?

Six Wienermobiles are traveling across the U.S. right now!

The 1969 Wienermobile model featured Ford Thunderbird taillights, a Chevy motor home frame and averaged 187 miles per gallon.

The 1952 Wienermobile has been living for years in the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan (and in our hearts forever, obviously).

The first Wienermobile was created in 1936 by Carl Mayer.

[Information from Oscar Mayer]