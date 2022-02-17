Massive Hot Dog Rolls Through Central NY Seeking New Hot Diggity Dogs

It's back and it's back for a reason. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is here in Central New York, and this time, they're looking for candidates to add to the next class of "Hot Doggers."

From Thursday, February 17 to Sunday, February 20, the current team of

"Hot Doggers" will be on campus at Syracuse University recruiting a new team of Hot Doggers, also known as Brand Ambassadors. Do you have what it takes?

Oscar Mayer is looking for college graduates with a Bachelor of Arts Degree or a Bachelor of Science degree, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though "applicants are not limited to these degrees."

The job description sounds pretty fun if you ask me:

To represent Oscar Mayer as a brand ambassador through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery retail and charity functions. To “meat” and greet people from coast to coast. To maintain company car (Oscar Mayer Wienermobile). To work with internal and external consumer promotions, marketing and sales professionals. To manage your own traveling public relations; organizing promotions, contributing to brand social content and pitching TV, radio and print media.

Taking a year for an experience like this sounds pretty great if it seems like something you'd be interested in developing a career in. They also have some pretty great benefits too, or as they call it, the "condiments."

Competitive salary

All expenses, apparel, and benefits are covered by the company

Experience being in a traveling public relations environment

Experience in a self-managing position

Experience being a "celebrity" participating in media interviews, event appearances

You get to drive the iconic Weinermobile (which I think means you would need a driver's license if you don't have one.)

If you're interested in applying, you can talk to the current "Hot Doggers" when they are on campus at SU, or you can meet them at one of these community events:

Winter Hibernation Festival on Saturday, February 19 at 8375 North Main St. in Canastota from 11AM to 2PM.

Winter Fest at the Syracuse Inner Harbor on Sunday, February 20 at 720 Van Rensselaer Road. in Syracuse from 11AM to 4PM.

Read more about the new job opportunity here.

