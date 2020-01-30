Utica Zoo Welcomes You To Superb-Owl Weekend

This Sunday is the big game. Superbowl 54 is taking place in Miami, Florida with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you're not into football, no worries, there's plenty of non-football related activities happening at the Utica Zoo this weekend!

On Saturday, February 1st, it's another Wild Winter Weekend at 10:30 am! It's a “Serpent Day” presentation, meaning it's all about snakes. You'll be able to see and learn about big snakes and small snakes and what makes them so interesting, followed by a Keeper Talk at the Zebra exhibit in honor of “International Zebra Day”.

Then on Sunday, February 2nd (aka Superbowl Sunday,) it’s Hedgehog Day and SUPERB-OWL Sunday! Get a special opportunity to meet the Zoo’s African Hedgehogs and learn more about the spikey, football shaped animals at 10:30 am, followed by another Wild Winter Weekend presentation at 1 pm all about Owls! Meet Grace the Barred Owl and learn about the wide variety of Owls in the world.

The Utica Zoo is open 363 days a year from 10 am to 4 pm. Winter admission rates for adults is $4.50, Kids 3-12 are $3.00, Seniors, Military and College Students are $3.50, and children under 2 are free.