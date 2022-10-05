Look at the Progress! View Timelapse Of Utica Zoo’s Visitor Center

The Utica Zoo is making major progress on the construction of their Visitor Center. A project that started back in June has made huge improvements, and has really come together these past 4 months.

Every single month the zoo has posted progress photos of the Visitor Center on their Facebook page. They are extremely excited to see the project coming together, and even more excited for when it will finally be open to the public.

Have you been following the progress? Check it out for yourself!

The Utica Zoo can't wait to show the final product and welcome everyone through their doors. They thank everyone for their patience as the project continues moving forward.

Zoo officials also want to thank everyone for their support and patience during their recent park closure.

The Utica Zoo had to close their doors last week due to the scheduling of USDA Exhibitor license inspections Though no guests were in the park, the animal care staff remined to continue their routine care of the animals.

They were able to earn their license and reopened once again to the public on Friday, September 30th. Their regular hours are back to 10:00am-4:30pm, though Kookie's Q at Polly's has moved to Fall hours. They will only be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am-4:00pm until October 23rd.

