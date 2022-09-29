Update on Utica Zoo: When Are Visitors Allowed Back In?

After a visit on Thursday from USDA inspectors, the Utica Zoo is preparing to re-open.

"We passed inspection...the Zoo will be open tomorrow", Utica Zoo Executive Director Andrea Heath told WIBX 950 on Thursday afternoon.

The zoo has been closed since Sunday is it was awaiting inspection from USDA. Heath told WIBX 950 there was a scheduling glitch that led to the delayed certification, prompting officials to close the facility for a few days this week.

"We have an exhibitor's license and we are not supposed to be open until the certification is finalized and we want to honor that regulation" Health told WIBX 950 earlier this week. "All of our animal care staff are on the grounds and the animals are doing fine," she said.

Heath says going forward, the certification will be required every three years.

The Utica Zoo will re-open to visitors at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, she said.

If you don't get a chance to make it to the zoo this weekend, their annual Spooktacular is just around the corner to celebrate Halloween. It is being held on October 22nd and 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days. The event features trick-or-treat stations, food trucks, vendors, LIVE entertainment, animals on walkabout, and the Twisted Fairy Tail Trail.

While the Spooktacular event is held from 10 until 3, zoo officials say the zoo itself will be open until 4:30 p.m. each of those days.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Check Out This Hunters Paradise In Upstate New York

Catskill Camping Like You've Never Seen Auto Camp in Saugerties, NY

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Check Out This Hunters Paradise In Upstate New York

Catskill Camping Like You've Never Seen Auto Camp in Saugerties, NY

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

Check Out This Hunters Paradise In Upstate New York