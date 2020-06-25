Utica Zoo Reopens Monday – What You Need To Know

The Utica Zoo reopens Monday, as zoo officials say they've gotten the go-ahead from New York State under Phase 4.

While the zoo will first reopen on Monday, June 29, only members will be allowed in for the first three days. The public will be welcomed back by the zoo's animals and staff beginning Thursday, July 2. Between June 29 and July 1, those who are not members are allowed to join by purchasing a one-year membership, according to a release announcing reopening details.

Of course, there new safety measures and restrictions in place, including a requirement that all visitors and staff wear face coverings or masks. Also:

On-grounds capacity will be capped at 33% which is approximately 500 visitors at a time

One way routes will be implemented and QR coded maps and directional signage will assist visitors in navigating the route

The two inside barns at children’s zoo and reptile hall will not be accessible

There will be extra restrooms, handwashing stations added, and the public touch areas throughout the zoo will be sanitized daily

Summers hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Beginning Friday, July 10, the Utica Zoo and consessions will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Those who have a strong aversion to wearing a mask or face covering are encouraged to wait until those requirements change and plan a visit sometime in the future, the release said.

Zoo officials also thanked the community for all the support they've received during the more than100-days the Uitca Zoo has been closed. That support, including financial contributions, bottle-and-can donations, and in-kind support have helped keep the animals fed and receiving excellent care.

