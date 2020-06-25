Just in Time for Summer Truly Releases First of Its Kind Hard Seltzer Ice Cream

It's the summer of seltzer infused ice cream. Truly Hard Seltzer has released the first of its kind alcohol infused ice cream and sorbet.

Truly and Tipsy Scoops have teamed up for the hard seltzer-infused summer treat that is available in several different flavors and come in a variety packs that combine the sweetness of lemonade and the cool crisp bite of handcrafted ice cream and sorbet. There's no need for elaborate cocktails or homemade hard seltzer slushies when you could have an entire booze infused-dessert right at your fingertips.

You can even order online and have the Truly ice cream delivered right to your door. There's two different variety packs to choose from.

Truly Lemonade Ice Cream & Spiked Seltzer Bundle includes:

1 pint each Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet, Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream & Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream

1 can each Truly Strawberry Lemonade, Truly Mango Lemonade, Truly Original Lemonade, & Truly Black Cherry Lemonade

The Truly Lemonade Ice Cream + Sorbet Variety Pack includes:

Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet: strawberry sorbet infused with Truly Strawberry Lemonade

Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet: mango sorbet with lemon, infused with Truly Mango Lemonade

Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream: lemon ice cream infused with Truly Original Lemonade

Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream: lemon ice cream infused with black cherry liqueur and Truly Black Cherry Lemonade

We'll take one of each please!