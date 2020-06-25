The usual gift for a 10th anniversary is something made of tin or aluminum to commemorate a long and last union. However, the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango chose a different direction to celebrate the milestone, a train.

The park saw a rocky start to their 10th season with the COVID-19 pandemic and a battle with the city over converting to drive-thru safari in the interim. Fortunately both sides were able to work through all the legal wrangling and continue the drive-thru adventure.

Now with the CNY and Mohawk Valley regions hitting Phase 4 of New York's re-opening plan, zoos are allowed to resume operations. This Friday The Wild Animal Park will officially kick off it's more traditional walk thru zoo. And there will be plenty to celebrate too, with lots of new babies. Owner Jeff Taylor promises lots of fun additions this year.

Admission

$13.99 adults

$11.99 children under 12

2 and under free

All day bounce house bracelet $6,

Season passes $44.99/person

Open 7 days a week

Mon-Fri 10-5

Sat-Sun 9:30-6

Learn more at TheWildPark.com.