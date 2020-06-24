If you love Soul Food or remember the White House Berries Inn in Bridgewater, you're going to love Jaunita Bass's new cookbook. Juanita's Homestyle Cookbook is now on sale and features some of the most amazing Soul Food dishes, and much more.

The book is a collection of old photos from Jaunita's days in Bridgewater along with classic recipes from the White House Berries Inn, as well as stories and photos from family members.

After the White House Berries Inn closed, Juanita started making her famous Pecan Pie for members of the military over seas. She also started a line of spices, sauces and pies under the label of Juanita's Soul Classics, which are currently sold in stores around the state. Juanita says, the cookbook is one of her lifelong dreams.

Picture from Juanita's book. (Photo by Bill Keeeler / WIBX)

In the book, Juanita tells great stories about family and friends, picnics, winter on the farm and Christmas time. The recipes range from perfect dishes for big and small events, Summer eats, and Winter meals that are hearty, to treasured recipes from the White House Berries Inn.

The cookbook is $18 and can be purchased at local stores or online at the Juanita Soul Classics website.