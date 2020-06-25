Where New York Employees Rank in Faking a Sick Day

Ashanti Palmer will probably never be one of "these" people. The graduating senior from a Mount Vernon, New York high school in Westchester County has never missed a day of class. Ever. Even in kindergarten. A PERFECT record of attendance. Pretty good chance SHE won't be calling in sick when she hits the workforce. But, of course, many of us do--often when we're not ACTUALLY sick.

Now, there are statistics on that. A new survey from Zippia, the job search site, offers some perspective on faking sick days. The most common reasons: to take a "mental health day" or go to a doctor's appointment, but also because we just don't feel like going in. (Of course, this is a little bit easier to "call in sick" now that many of us are working from home.) Folks in Connecticut are the most likely to fake a sick day, but New Yorkers are near the top in this shameful activity.

While Connecticut folks are the leaders in this nefarious stat, New Yorkers are #9 on the list of most likely to fake a sick day. Wisconsin workers are least likely to pull off this little white lie.

Some of the other findings: Monday is the most popular day to pull a fake sick day, a third of us have used this tactic right after a holiday, and calling in "sick" on the phone is the most popular method, followed by texting.