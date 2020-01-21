If you had to put a number to New York's education level compared to other states, what would you give it? Would you rank it high or low?

No matter what number you just came up with, you may be surprised with what a national study revealed. A new Wallethub study ranked the 50 states' education levels and New York came in toward the top of the list at No. 13. The study examined factors like "educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races."

Our Northeastern neighbors in Massachusetts came in at No. 1 as the most education state. Mississippi landed at No. 50.