K-9 Arko From Rome PD Makes Good Morning America

The talented member of the Rome PD makes national news!

K-9 Arko was captured in a video drinking on his own from a water fountain at the Justice Building in Rome on January 16th. The caption read:

"K-9 Arko taking a quick water break in the locker room before heading out on the street!!"

After the video went viral, it was featured on Good Morning America!

Patrolman Alexandra Carletta and K9 Arko are the most recent addition to the Rome PD's K9 Unit, which was formed in the mid-1980s.

Rome Police Department

K9 Arko is deployed for various functions, including tracking, crowd control, building and narcotic searches, and public relations. The team was named 'Officers of the Month' in February 2019.

Patrolmen Alexandra Carletta (Arko) train by NYS DCJS standards and are recertified accordingly. Training is on-going and meets the minimum requirements mandated by DCJS of twenty-four hours per annual quarter.