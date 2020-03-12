Utica Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Being Postponed

With concerns of coronavirus on the rise and health officials suggesting that large gatherings should not take place, the committee in charge of the Utica Saint Patrick's Day Parade have made a decision regarding the parade this Sunday. It was announced that the parade will be postponed.

A press conference was held Thursday afternoon, where the news was announced. The information was then posted in a brief Facebook update.

We'll be sure to keep you informed with more details as we get them, including the new date.