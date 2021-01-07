Utica Puppy Makes ‘Team Fluff’ in Puppy Bowl XVII

The Puppy Bowl is an adoption extravaganza, and for the first time ever, Utica will be represented! 100% of the puppies and kittens that have participated in the Puppy Bowl have been adopted to loving families.

House of Paws Rescue, a nonprofit organization located at 910 Kellogg Avenue owned and operated by Jennifer Elizabeth, will be representing Utica in the Puppy Bowl!. Jennifer tells us she received an email from the Puppy Bowl asking if I had any puppies that I would like to submit, so I submitted Minnie, and a few weeks later, they congratulated us and said she was accepted...

Idk why they reached out to us because we are new and weren’t around last year for it. I have never submitted a puppy for the show before.

Minnie was adopted, but Jennifer ended up keeping her because she spent two weeks in the hospital as she was a very sick puppy and gets Pneumonia very easily now.

I would never want to put that burden and expense on anyone.

Make sure you look for Minnie during Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The three-hour event features Team Ruff and Team Fluff for a total of 70 puppies from 22 different shelters who go paw to paw to win the CHEWY “Lombarky” trophy.

Some special features include the neon dance party with the Kitty Halftime Show, a Senior Spotlight, five special needs players, and four hearing impaired pups all looking for loving homes.

Celebs helping with adoptions include Kristen Bell and Valerie Bertinelli. Commentary provided by Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele, and back for the 10th year as Rufferee is none other than Dan Schachner.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You also have a chance to see your own pet featured in a photo gallery on PuppyBowl.com. Just post a pic of your fur-baby watching Puppy Bowl XVII and tag #PuppyBowl.

Animal Planet says the Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues, as well as their staffers, who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their loving homes. Puppy Bowl is 16 for 16 with an adoption rate at 100%. Yes, all puppies and kittens featured in Puppy Bowl have found their forever homes with loving families.

And even though this past year has been different from year’s past, one thing is for certain - there will be a PUPPY BOWL - and discovery+ and Animal Planet continue this annual tradition to highlight these special puppy players and kittens so that they can finally find the place they are meant to call ‘home.’ [Animal Planet]

Is this the best thing about the Superbowl?