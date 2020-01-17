2 Lower Hudson Valley Dogs to Play in Puppy Bowl

Are you ready for some football? Actually, let me rephrase that. Are you ready for some puppy football?!

The Puppy Bowl XVI is back on Animal Planet this year and will have some adorable guests. Every year Animal Planet hosts the Puppy Bowl which features animals like dogs, cats and even pigs that are available for adoption.

This year 2 pups that will be participating are also from our neck of the woods from Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford.

Take a look at our hometown pups who are being featured on game day. Meet Granny Smith and George!

According to NewYorkUpstate.Com, both dogs are originally from Georgia. Granny Smith will be playing with 40 other pups in the Puppy Bowl and playing for Team Fluff, while George is playing in the senior league and representing for Team Oldies.

The Puppy Bowl will air on the Animal Planet on February 2nd starting at 3pm.