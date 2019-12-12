Utica Police Warn Ride-Share, Cab and Food Delivery Drivers

Utica Police are warning cab, ride-share and food delivery drivers of a string of robberies that occurred in the city.

UPD Sgt. Mike Curley says, over the last few weeks there have been five robberies or attempted robberies against cab and food delivery drivers.

The crimes have been committed on Waverly Place, twice on Jewett Place, Churchill Avenue and Brinckerhoff Avenue.

Police are following several leads and continue to interview parties involved, but they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

Utica Police have also released a list of safety tips for those cab or ride share drivers and food delivery drivers.

Police ask that if anyone has information regarding these events to please contact the UPD Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.