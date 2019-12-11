Run Your Buns Off in Upstate New York’s Santa Speedo Sprint

It may be December and there may be snow on the ground, but you bet your buns that it's time to break out the speedo. But instead of going swimming, you'll be going running through the streets of the New York State capital during the 14th annual Santa Speedo Sprint, presented by The Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy and Albany All-Star Roller Derby.

While wearing a speedo in near-freezing temperatures is certainly entertaining, you're not required to whip out your skimpiest clothing. The race lets runners wear whatever wacky things are going to get them in the holiday spirit. For example, the race's website says racers in past years have worn everything from bikinis to costumes to three-piece suits. The main goal is just to raise a lot of money for the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center and to have fun in the process. It's also just an 800-meter run (hence, the "sprint" part of the name), so people of all fitness levels can easily finish.

The Santa Speedo Sprint is December 14 at 2 p.m. in downtown Albany. You can register online or in-person on the day of the race with a minimum donation of $25. You can find all the details on the race's website and sign up here.