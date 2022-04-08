Utica Police Officer Injured Following Struggle With Suspect

A Utica man is facing charges after allegedly refusing to leave an area business and then resisting arrest.

Utica Police were called to a business on Washington Street at about 9:30 Thursday morning, where employees had been unsuccessful in getting the man to leave for quite some time before contacting 911.

As officers arrived, they too attempted to assist the man and requested he leave numerous times.

Abdulahi then fought with an officer who tired to put him into handcuffs and was taken to the ground in order to attempt an arrest

After a brief struggle, 31-year-old Abdulahi Abdulahi was placed under arrest.

Police say following the struggle, the officer realized that he had suffered a hand injury as he noticed his fingers were bent in an unnatural direction.

He was transported to a local medical facility where X-Rays revealed that he had broken his finger during the struggle and arrest.

The injury will require surgery and cause the officer to be out of work for a period of time.

Once Abdulahi was transported to the Utica Police Department an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division charged him with:

Assault in the second degree (Felony)

Harassment

Resisting Arrest

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

