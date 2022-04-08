A Wagging Good Time! Take The Kids To Train Your Dog With 4-H

If you're looking to teach your kids how to train the dog properly, we've already got the answer for you!

The Cornell Cooperative Extension branch of Oneida County is offering a 4-H Basic Dog Obedience and Education Program. During these training sessions, kids will get the chance to work one-on-one with their dog to teach them basic obedience skills.

The goal of the 4-H Dog Obedience Program is for youth to have fun, bond with their dog and learn the basic skillset and knowledge to train a dog in basic commands of sit, stay, down, recall and heel.

Starting on April 26th, the program will run every Friday until the second week of June. Each course will run from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at CCE of Oneida County's offices at 121 Second Street in Oriskany. The program is restricted only for children ages 5 to 18. Dogs also have to be at least 8 months old and have proof of their rabies vaccination.

The deadline to apply is April 18th and space is limited. You're encouraged to sign your kids up sooner than later before all the spots are taken. The cost is only $15 for 4-H members and $35 for non members.

When: Tuesdays 4/26, 5/3, 5/10, 5/17, 5/24, 5/31, 6/7, 6/14

Time: 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Where: CCE of Oneida County 121 Second St. Oriskany, NY 13424

COST: 4-H Members - $15, Non 4-H Members - $35

Register online today by filling out the form on CCE Oneida's website.

