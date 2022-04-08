PLAY BALL!

The 2022 MLB baseball season is officially underway. If you're heading down to the Bronx to catch a Yankee game, check out these new food items around the iconic stadium and a few returning favorites.

Taking a quick look at the menu, you may want to bring a big appetite.

MLB.com shared new ballpark bites that you can enjoy during the 2022 season that range from fried chicken sandwiches to gourmet goat burgers and brand new Grand Slam Shakes.

New York Yankees MLB.com loading...

There will be new food stands down in the Bronx like Streetbird in section 112. Streetbird sandwiches is originally from Harlem and infuse "old-school, hip-hop swagger and style into a fried chicken joint with his riffs on comfort food classics." They serve up sandwiches like the Big Fly Chicken and Waffle which is Hot honey chicken, a cornbread waffle, and house-made pickles.

MLB.com MLB.com loading...

Looking for something sweeter? The Yankee Stadium Grand Slam Shakes have added 5 new flavors to their menu including the Sunny Skies shake that is made up of Vanilla or chocolate ice cream, strawberry/raspberry drizzle, rainbow layer cake, and funfetti crumbs.

Who needs to watch a baseball game? You could do a mini food tour at Yankee Stadium at this rate.

Other new options include gourmet Goat Burgers from City Winery, Benihana has introduced a Spicy Tuna Sushi Burrito with Tuna, krab mix, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, chopped jalapenos and cilantro; topped with chili mayo and rolled into a burrito with soy paper; served with a side of chili mayo.

Don't worry, you'll still be able to get your classics like a hot pretzel and regular Yankee Stadium hot dog. There will be returning favorites too, like Sumo Dog and Bobby's Burgers.

MLB.com/Sumo Dog MLB.com/Sumo Dog loading...

Next stop, Yankee Stadium! Will you be going to a game this season? What will you be snacking on?

6 New Foods at Yankee Stadium That Knock it out of the Park Baseball season has officially started. If you're heading down to the Bronx to catch a Yankee game, check out these new food items around the iconic stadium and a few returning favorites.

7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show, there are some great local spots to stop for a bite to eat while soaking in the local vibe.